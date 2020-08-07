“Accidentally ordering 150 baby rattles." 11 couples share their wedding day fails.

Natalie and Luke

“During our ceremony the world’s biggest bull ant decided to crawl up the back of my dress. My family in the front row spotted it and watched in horror as it worked its way up my dress getting pretty close to my bare back. My dad swung into action, flicking it quickly off me but straight in the direction of my bridesmaids! There were a few screams at the time but looking back through our photos at this moment, the looks on our guests' faces are hilarious!”

Callista and Mark.

“Mum almost failing a breath test on the drive to the wedding after too many celebratory breakfast champagnes (she will kill me if she reads this!).”

Bec and Tom.

“We actually had a small electrical fire (just before sunset) and it blew out the power for the whole venue. Luckily my Dad and brother-in-law work with generators. Tom and I walked away with our photographer for our sunset photos and said “we’ll be back when its fixed”, and when we returned, the generator was up and going and the power was back on! Also, when I was saying my vows to Tom, I skipped his first name and called him by his middle name ‘Alexander’ instead of Tom. Luckily there were no Alexander Stokes’ in the crowd!”

Haylee and Daniel.

“There were so many I wondered if Ashton Kutcher was going to jump out with a film crew. It started with the wedding cars not turning up because the company had booked them for the following day. The bridal party had to be taken in the videographer’s car and eventually they sent one car for myself and my dad, it was a pretty silent ride! During the ceremony, a bee joined us and everyone was standing up behind me swatting it away. Whilst the bee debacle was happening my veil flew into the candles and my bridesmaids swiftly rescued it before I went up in flames. However, the pinnacle of the wedding disasters was just before the speeches, everyone was seated and the camera was set up right in front of the bridal table. My sister was trying to help me sit down with my dress and pulled out my chair, I didn’t know and I sat down too soon and ended up on the floor mortified. I just started laughing or I knew I would cry, I crawled back on my chair and the show went on. I’m hoping each wedding drama equals an extra few years of a great marriage.”

Feature image: Elsa Campbell Photography/Tahnee Jade Photography