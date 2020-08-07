“Accidentally ordering 150 baby rattles." 11 couples share their wedding day fails.

While weddings can often appear picture-perfect on blogs or social media, the reality can at times be glaringly different. But we're only human - and sometimes the near-disasters of your dream day make for the most epic memories.
From a tipsy mother-of-the-bride and a pre-ceremony car crash to wedding dress debacles, we’ve compiled some of our favourite bloopers shared by real couples - so settle in for a laugh and rest assured, no matter what goes wrong when your big day arrives, it’s how you handle it that counts.
Siu-Mei and Adam.
“Accidentally ordering 150 baby rattles, not maracas, was definitely one of those moments. When people saw them on the night, they thought it was a gender reveal and that I was pregnant! My mother-in-law also had a lot of fun spreading that rumour amongst family.”
Nikki and Jayden.
"My dress was a total disaster! I virtually had to get it completely re-made 48 hours before the day. I had it made and the dressmaker kept pushing back the pick-up day. I ended up picking it up and didn’t get a chance to try it on until a few days later. When I did, I discovered a 10cm hole in the pocket. I flipped it inside out to see if I could fix it myself and discovered numerous other faults.