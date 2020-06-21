"We asked guests to pay for their plus-ones": 6 brides who made 'unpopular' wedding choices.

COVID-19 has changed the way we do many things, including our “I do's,” with many planned nuptials over the pandemic still going ahead — but vastly differently to the way they were planned.
But before all this, many moons ago (okay, 10 years) when I walked down the aisle, my husband and I also did something a bit differently, and not everybody liked it: we asked guests to pay for their plus-ones.
Now, before I'm labelled a scrooge, or cheap, I was 24, my husband and I paid for the entire wedding ourselves and this decision was only enforced for the plus-ones that we had not invited because we had never actually met them — like new boyfriends or girlfriends of a few weeks.
Things people at weddings never say. Post continues below.
At over $100 per head, adding countless strangers to our bill wasn’t really in our budget, so we asked for these extras to be paid for by the guests we had actually invited. Despite learning that some weren’t happy about doing this, I wasn’t about to change my mind, and even now I wouldn’t have done it any other way. (Oh, and for the record none of these plus-ones remained plus-ones for long.)
And my husband and I are not the only ones who made an 'unpopular' decision. I spoke to five women about how they did their big day differently — and loved it.
