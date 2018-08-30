A bride is angry at her Maid of Honour for 'stealing her thunder' ahead of her wedding.

If you’re expecting everyone around you to put their lives on hold until your wedding day, how do you even know you’re a bride? Or, a bridezilla, to be precise.

Take, for example, the British mother who recently posted on chat forum Mumsnet about her Maid of Honour daring to have a life in the months leading to her wedding. The MOH’s crime? Getting engaged.

How very dare she.

The bride-to-be explained in a post called “AIBU with my MOH”, (written under her username ‘FireHazrd’- a foreboding indication of what’s to come), that she was getting married in three months’ time, and was concerned her friend would be distracted by her own life, rather than concentrating on hers.

“He didn’t propose, they just sort of agreed on it,” the woman explained, inferring the inferiority of her friend’s engagement.

Whilst she assured everyone that she’s “delighted” for her friend, she’s also “pissed off” that the couple didn’t think of her, first.

FireHazrd also knows that her MOH is prone to be easily distracted into thinking of her own life – for example, when she dragged her along to a wedding fair and the friend dared to utter what she might want for her own wedding.

The bride-to-be even accused her friend of “forever doing stuff the minute I decide to and randomly tagging on to my interests” – because it is entirely uncommon for women to become engaged and get married.

Not.

FireHazrd put the final nail in her coffin when she chose to have a hearty pity party about how hard her life has been: