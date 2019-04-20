Cassie was looking through her baby photos when she spotted two bunnies... humping.

There’s nothing more gratifying than looking through your baby photos and remembering just how damn cute and innocent you were before adulthood tarnished your soul.

But one woman who found herself fawning over her own baby pics discovered something had gone… slightly awry in one Easter-themed photoshoot.

Is the Easter Bunny cute or terrifying? Check out what these kids thought of the Mamamia Easter Bunny. Post continues after.

The photo shows the cherub-faced kid surrounded by Easter eggs in a pair of OshKosh B’gosh overalls, joined by two fluffy bunny rabbits.

All the makings for an iconic throwback pic, right?

Well, on closer inspection, it’s not so innocent after all…

Behold:

If you ever feel embarrassed, just remember that two bunnies humped during my Easter pictures and my mom kept it. ???????? pic.twitter.com/AQaCmrBA7a — Cassie ???? (@Cassie_Krull) December 3, 2015

Didn’t spot it?

Check again: