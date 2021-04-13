Last December, after months of working from home and socially-distanced dinners with friends, I went to see Frozen the Musical at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney.

As we were walking into the venue, people were dancing in the street.

Not the cast. But the people who were going to see the musical.

Everyone was just so happy. As we sat next to strangers and laughed and cried and gasped out loud at the twist we'd all forgotten about, it felt like we had collectively reclaimed a part of our lives that for a while there; we felt like we'd lost forever.

Watch the Frozen the Musical trailer right here to lean into the hype. Post continues after video.

We were out in public, watching magic unfold on stage. Seeing one of the best animated movies of the past decade come to life in front of us.

If you're yet to experience the magic of Frozen the Musical, here are 6 reasons you need to see it ASAP:

1. The vibe.

Like I said before, the vibe was just amazing.

Everyone - including the cast, crew and audience were just so happy to be there.

There was so much joy in that theatre and it really took the musical to another level.

I'll never forget what it felt like it be back in a theatre, seeing a live musical for the first time.

2. The bloody brilliant young cast.

The cast were nothing short of amazing. Jemma Rix (Elsa) and Courtney Monsma (Anna) brought the adult version of the sisters' story to life so vividly. They had amazing on-stage chemistry, and it really felt like we were watching two real life sisters' story unfold on stage.

Australia has so many young talented theatre performers, it's incredible. There are a bunch of young actresses who play the younger versions of Elsa and Anna at different performances including Deeana Cheong Foo, Lucy Farmborough, Amelia Heaven, Sara Petrovski, Chloe Delle-Vedove, Sabrina Franco, Faith Hedley and Siena Kann.

It blows my mind that they could carry such an epic storyline at just 10 years old.

The actresses who play Anna, in particular, had the adults in the audience in stitches in several scenes.

3. The mind-blowing costumes.

Okay... we need to talk about the costumes.

At one stage - without giving too much away - Elsa's dress transforms on stage. As in she's wearing one dress and then suddenly she's wearing the 'ice dress'.

Did all the adults in the audience squeal in delight? Yes, we did.

The dress in question has more than 18,000 Swarovski crystals hand-sewn into it and every single one of the 363 costumes seen on stage (as well as every hat, wig and pair of shoes) has been handmade in a costume workshop locally in Sydney.