The Twins recap: Taking our favourite cousin Simon to see Frozen the Musical.

At dinner, Simon is so excited. He's spotted the posters all over Sydney, and he can see everyone dressed up like Elsa. It's the first musical he's been to since lockdown, and there's excitement in the air. He tells the waitress that we're seeing Frozen and she understands the pure joy emanating from our table. When it gets to 6.30pm, he knows it's cloakroom time, so lets us know he'll meet us in the theatre.

Dinner time. Image: Supplied.

Unfortunately, COVID means no cloakroom. Which is very valid. Simon is chill about it, and also knows he has to wear his face mask when we're inside the theatre. He doesn't let it hinder his experience, and still walks confidently over to the man selling the programs, pointing and showing his $20.

Program purchased. We have a very happy Simon.

As we take our seats and wait for the show to start, we go through the cast in the program, recognising familiar faces from previous musicals we've seen. He loves all the photos of the set, and can tell which bits he's going to enjoy the most. Unsurprisingly, he points to Olaf and smiles. Yep. You, Sir, are going to goddamn love Olaf.

For context, Simon hasn't seen Frozen the movie. Weirdly, neither have we. The musical is our first exposure to the story, so we have literally no idea about what's going to happen on stage.