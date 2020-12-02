READY, Sydney? 11 things you need to know about Frozen the Musical.

A wise snowman from the movie Frozen once said: "Hi, I'm Olaf and I Like Warm Hugs."

I feel you, Olaf. I too like warm hugs. And this year has been severely lacking in them (air hugs via Zoom won't keep you warm at night).

Until now. No, don't go wearing a 'FREE HUGS' sign in the street, because that’s not socially responsible. We're talking about enveloping ourselves in the metaphorical warm embrace of Disney's Frozen the Musical.

There are lots of reasons to go and see Frozen as it debuts in Australia at Sydney's Capitol Theatre, this December. Most of them don't involve the need to have a child in tow – this is a BIG. NIGHT. OUT. And we've been lacking those this year, too, haven't we?

I present my case in 11 points:

1. *JAZZ HANDS* BROOOAADDWAAAY.

It's a hit Broadway musical right here in Australia. At a time when Broadway in New York is closed until mid next year, we couldn't be luckier to have such an experience right here on our shores. From the same producers as Aladdin, The Lion King and Mary Poppins, Disney's Frozen the Musical has all the hallmarks of an 'event' show: lavish costumes and sets, eye-popping special effects, and soaring vocals from musical powerhouses (more on that in point 4).

2. It's a feminist masterpiece with powerful female leads.

Prince Charming - who dat? Image: Disney.

It's a fairy tale that smashes the rules of what a fairy tale can be. Princess Elsa and Anna are independent women, not damsels in distress. They're not defined by their relationships to men – it's their sisterhood that powers the storyline and the fight to save the Scandi-inspired kingdom of Arendelle from falling into the wrong hands (or wrong Hans, if you know the story).