What My Salary Gets Me: A 30-year-old on $46,800 a year, whose salary more than halved since COVID-19.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me series asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a 30-year-old freelancer who works in media shares her money diary.
Age: 30
Job: Freelance media professional
Income: Approx. $900 a week which works out to an annual salary of $46,800 (my salary has more than halved since the start of COVID-19)
Income from investment property: $385 a week
Housing: My partner and I live with my parents who don’t charge us rent, I also have a mortgage on an investment property
Regular expenses (monthly): $3581.50
Mortgage: $2,160
Rental property: $350 (water rates, strata etc)
Spending: $600 ($150 a week)
Health insurance: $154.70
Phone: $129
Gym: $54.30
Chiro: $53.50
Brow appointment: $80
Savings: $20,000
Assets: Newish car
Debt: Only my home loan
When my salary was impacted my partner took over our Netflix, Stan and Spotify accounts. He’s also been covering my half of a meal service that we share for weekly lunches.
Monday – Day One
I work home now due to COVID. Freelancing means taking the work when it comes so I’m at home working some weeks more than others. Today I have a fair bit of work so I’m at my laptop for most of the day.
I take a break for lunch with my partner who is working from home too. We have a meal service for our lunches during the week, they’re about $10 each. We don’t cook a lot and it saves us money because it means we’re not getting Uber Eats every day.