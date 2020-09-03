What My Salary Gets Me: A 30-year-old on $46,800 a year, whose salary more than halved since COVID-19.

My partner has taken over paying for these since my work was impacted earlier in the year so for the time being, lunch is free. We go through a sh*t ton of coffee being at home, but we use the Nespresso machine instead of getting café coffee so it’s saved us some cash there.

Daily total: $0

Tuesday – Day Two

I’m running around doing some errands today and pick up some groceries while I’m at the shops. I spend $30 on groceries and put $10 fuel in the car. I also spot 30 per cent off on one of my favourite activewear sites so buy myself some tights and a jumper. I spend $145.60 on the two but know I’ll get heaps of wear out of them since I’ve been living in activewear.

Daily total: $186.50

Wednesday – Day Three

I’m working from home today so go to the gym in the morning before putting my head in my laptop. I’ve been going to the gym most days and my membership only costs about $13.50 a week so it’s worth it to clear my head and also get out of the house.

At around lunchtime my partner doesn’t feel like having a meal from the fridge so we decide to go down the road to a café that just opened nearby. We have a coffee each and share a chicken burger and chips which comes to $24. We don’t do it all that often and we like to support the local restaurants when we can. I shout because I had an invoice paid this week.

Daily total: $24 (gym membership already paid)

Thursday – Day Four

I do some work in the morning and sit at my laptop with a big coffee. Our anniversary is coming up and my partner been talking about wanting to get new AirPods. I buy them online as a surprise and I get them for $329.

I go to the gym and then come home and have a shower before I go to an appointment for microdermabrasion. I bought treatments on sale for $29 each which is a steal compared to their normal price. I prepaid five of them earlier in the year so didn’t have to pay at the time of treatment for my session. Winning. I’ve cut back on a lot of my beauty related expenses since earlier in the year so it’s nice to have a bit of me time.

Daily total: $329

Friday – Day Five

Friday is the end of the month so I spend the morning invoicing for some projects I’ve been working on. I hate going to the gym on Fridays/weekends but want to get out of the house so take our dog for a walk. Bonus is walking doesn’t cost anything.

I come home and by 3pm I’m trying to distract my partner who is on conference calls with a bottle of wine. We order Thai for dinner on Uber Eats and have recently gotten massively into Nip/Tuck. It’s streaming for free on 7plus and you don’t have to pay anything for the app. We haven’t been using our streaming services much since watching it but had finished watching all of the seasons of The O.C on Stan just before this.