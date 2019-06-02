"A pack of them circled me." Parents of toddler snatched by a dingo speak for the first time.

Not many parents would say the sound of their baby crying past midnight fills them with a sense of relief.

But for Sarah and Luke Allister, their reactions to the sound of then-14-month-old Hunter’s cries on Good Friday went from sheer horror to just that in minutes. First fear, followed by a flurry of action, then a deep sense relief. He was alive.

Speaking to Charles Wooley on 60 Minutes tonight, the parents of Hunter Allister recall the nightmare of their son being snatched by a wild dingo during a family camping trip on Queensland’s Fraser Island. A night that “terror” doesn’t even begin to describe.

Watch part of the 60 Minutes segment below. Post continues after video.

“As soon as I saw it was blood dripping off my hand… Looking back on it and at the time, I was happy that he was crying because I was so scared and I did not want him to stop crying because if he stopped crying, I’m thinking, well yeah,” Hunter’s father Luke said of discovering his son’s injuries.

In a horrific incident no parent could even begin to imagine, Sarah and Luke’s son had been dragged out of the campervan by a dingo and into the bushes, while their four-year-old daughter lay asleep next to him.

Hunter suffered multiple puncture wounds to his neck and skull, requiring surgery at Brisbane’s Children Hospital. But had his parents not acted immediately, his injuries could have been fatal. Or worse still – had they not woken up to the sound of his cries – he could have never been seen again.