Every year, more than 400,000 Aussies set up camp on Queensland’s Fraser Island to experience the island’s untouched wilderness.

The wilderness that attracts tourists is also home to a large dingo population, and in the early hours of Friday morning, a 14-month-old baby became the third child snatched by the wild dogs in recent months.

The toddler suffered a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head and neck when two dingoes dragged the boy by his head from the camper trailer.

His parents say their son is doing well following a second round of surgery at Brisbane’s Children Hospital.

“Our son is doing well and in a stable condition,” they said in a statement.

“He has suffered multiple puncture wounds to his neck and skull and is also being treated for a fracture to his skull.”

You can hear more details into the dingo attack on the baby in the news report below.

Amid claims campers on the island are failing to adequately protect themselves from dingoes by ignoring dingo-safe messaging, the first paramedic to treat the boy has says the parents are not at fault in any way.

“I can state that the parents did everything right. They weren’t at fault in any way. From the dad’s description, everything was shut up tight when they went to bed,” paramedic Ben Du Toit told 9News.