Frankie Muniz shared the food he's never tried on I'm A Celeb. The internet lost it.

Tomayto, tomahto, it all tastes the same no matter how you say it.

Well... to us anyway, not Frankie Muniz, because somehow he's managed to go through life without ever eating one.

Watch: Frankie Muniz did not lose his memory. Post continues below.



Video via Steve-O's Wild Ride.

And look, we get it. Tomatoes aren't exactly a delicacy, and it's definitely not the kind of vegetable (or fruit?) you snack on throughout the day.

But to have never even tried it? Considering it's in most meals? Our question is, HOW?

It was one of the actor's first major confessions upon entering the jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and listen, if this is the type of tea he's willing to drop we're not complaining.

"I have never had a tomato ever in my whole life," he said on Monday's night episode.

And it didn't end there.