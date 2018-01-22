"How a four-handed erotic massage with a happy ending helped me get over my break up."

Caitlin brings me a glass of water and we settle onto her sofa. “Do you have any questions for us?” she asks, and I wrack my brain, but nothing comes up. Then she asks another question, one I’ve dreaded lately: “How are you feeling?”

“I actually just went through a breakup three days ago, so I’m kind of… really not good,” I reply. “But maybe this is a good thing for me to be doing. I’m having a lot of feelings of undesirability, of unworthiness, of not deserving pleasure.”

“We all deserve pleasure,” Cosmo says to me, seriously, immediately. “Pleasure is our birthright.”

I nod solemnly, agreeing in theory but not so much in practice. Not in reference to myself.

They usher me into the second bedroom of Caitlin’s apartment, which has been transformed into a massage space. Ambient electronic music thrums from a Bluetooth speaker. “Undress to your comfort level,” Caitlin instructs me, and they leave the room for a few moments while I strip down to my skivvies, think better of it, and get fully naked. I lie on my back on the massage table and close my eyes.

Narrating what they’re doing while they do it, Caitlin and Cosmo place their hands along the “center line” that runs down my chest and belly, and encourage me to breathe deeply and slowly. The central conceit of SexBod is that it’s all about what the client wants, at any given moment – so they check in with me steadily as they begin to trace light touches all over my body. “How does that feel?” “Is there anywhere that particularly wants to be touched?” “How can we make this better for you?”

Each time I offer an adjustment – “More pressure, please”; “Could you squeeze my hips?”; “I love having my breasts touched” – the reply is a murmured “Thank you.” It’s deeply affirming to me as a person who sometimes struggles to ask for particular things in my sex life. Never before have I felt so appreciated for simply requesting what I want.

As Caitlin and Cosmo’s touch moves in a more carnal direction, focusing more on my breasts, thighs, and belly with a luxurious application of coconut oil, I have the thought: “This is the first time I’ve felt turned on in days.” The night before, I eked out an orgasm under my pajama pants while watching porn, but it was perfunctory, purely functional, designed to relieve post-breakup stress. There was no real pleasure or sensuality in it. Not like this.

“How do you refer to your genitals?” Caitlin coos in my ear.

“Uhh, my vulva, I guess?” I respond. This environment doesn’t feel salacious enough for my usual dirty-talk faves, “cunt” and “pussy.”

“Are you comfortable receiving some touch on your vulva now?” she continues, and I nod. Am I ever.

The two of them gently massage my thighs apart, and one pair of hands begins to graze my labia in rhythmic strokes while the other continues exploring my upper body. My legs fall further open as I get more turned on, arching my back, breath quickening.

“How can I make this better for you?” someone asks, minutes later, when I’m so simultaneously relaxed and turned on that I feel like I’m floating in space.

“I want something inside me, please,” I beg – and after a moment, I feel one of Cosmo’s strong fingers enter me. I guide him verbally to the right place, offer minute adjustments until he finds a rhythm I like, and then I’m lost in a familiar feeling of Oh yeah, just like that.