10 Aussie companies have embraced the 4-day work week. Here’s their verdict.

Most of us look forward to a rare long weekend. But some Australians now enjoy a four-day week every week.

They’re lucky enough to work for the small number of organisations that are trialling or have permanently adopted what is known as the 100:80:100 model, in which employees keep 100 per cent of what they were paid for five days while working 80 per cent of their former hours – so long as they maintain 100 per cent productivity.

This model has been attracting significant global attention. There have been glowing reports in the past few years about the success of trials in Iceland, the United Kingdom and elsewhere. Some of this reporting, however, has exaggerated the findings or failed to consider the complicating factors that may not make the model scalable.

To get a better sense of the reality, we’ve surveyed ten Australian organisations that have embraced the model.

We interviewed senior managers in each organisation about the benefits and challenges experienced. So our results do reflect a management perspective. But what they told us suggests the four-day work week can successfully deliver positive outcomes for both employers and employees across a range of different industries.