Are foods really as addictive as alcohol?





Many people will claim to be chocoholics or sugar addicts... but can we really be addicted to food?

A new study has suggested that not only are some foods addictive, but they can actually be just as addictive as alcohol and almost as addictive as some drugs.

Yes, really.

In a recent episode of The Quicky, host Claire Murphy spoke with an obesity expert and looked at why there are some foods we simply feel like we can't live without.

Recent data shows Australians are estimated to make 51.5 million visits to fast-food chains every month, investing up to 32 per cent of their household food budget on eating out.

Which is... huge.

But while we spend more money on foods that are high in salt, fat and sugar, could we also be feeding an addiction?

A 2023 report published in the British Medical Journal found that some foods were just as addictive as alcohol and only slightly less addictive than tobacco.