"We haven't signed up for a reality show." Florence Pugh and Zach Braff secretly split months ago.

People had very strong opinions about her relationship, mostly because of the 21-year age gap between the couple.

She spoke about the backlash in a series of interviews in the following year, making it clear that people had no right to try to dictate what she did with her life.

"I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with?" Pugh said on the Sue Perkins: An hour or so with... podcast.

"I think it bugs people that it's not who they expected," she told the Sunday Times in July 2021.

"But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!"

The Black Widow actor had disabled comments on any photos she posted of Braff.

"It's so weird to me to go on to someone's page and sh*t on it," she said.

"That's so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It's such an odd thing that we've become okay with in the past 10 years of social media."

Florence Pugh's discomfort with the spotlight.

Pugh is one of the most exciting and busy actors of her generation. She has already been nominated for an Oscar, has a role in the Marvel Universe and has six films in post-production right now.

It's clear she loves her craft.

"Part of the reason we all do this is because we run away with the circus," she told Harper's.

"I think that one of the pulls for me is that I get to see places, see people, befriend people, fall in love with people, and then move on and do it again."

But there are downsides. If acting is a travelling circus, then fame is an overzealous clown you cannot get rid of no matter how big of a liability they are.

In Harper's Bazaar, Pugh said she found the interest in not just her relationship - but the intrusiveness of extreme fame in general - cruel.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong.

"I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

Feature image: Getty/Mamamia.