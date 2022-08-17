"We haven't signed up for a reality show." Florence Pugh and Zach Braff secretly split months ago.

The internet is currently doing exactly what Florence Pugh doesn't want it to do.
It's unsurprising, really. Is there anything less controllable than social media? Not even Twitter can get a handle on Twitter.
And when the conversation is about a very famous young woman announcing her breakup from another famous man, who everyone collectively decided they disliked together... yeah, the dancing memes were inevitable.
streets saying florence pugh single pic.twitter.com/ID7XNLfLbl— barbara (@sevenfruity) August 16, 2022
Florence Pugh & Zach Braff are no longer dating— bobby yaga (gooch) (@bobgoochman) August 16, 2022
pic.twitter.com/C4tX9u41qG
In a new Harper's Bazaar profile, Pugh confirmed she had split from Scrubs star Zach Braff, after three years together, a while ago - but she didn't want us to know until now.
Because, well, the internet.