The rarely heard story of Janet Armstrong, the woman behind the first man on the moon.

Want to be one of the first people in Australia to see First Man? Mamamia and Universal Pictures Australia are giving away 10 double passes per state – click to enter now!

When you hear the name “Neil Armstrong” a dozen images and thoughts would immediately pop into your head.

It’s the legendary name of the first person to walk on the moon – an iconic American hero who left behind an everlasting historical legacy that has been captured a dozen times over within articles, books and films.

However, when you hear the name “Janet Armstrong” you could be forgiven for pausing to recall the woman who was married to pioneering astronaut. Thankfully, Janet’s name and journey are finally about to be given their overdue moment in the spotlight, thanks to Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming film First Man.

The movie, which promises to tell a visceral, first-person account of Armstrong’s story, is based on the book by James R Hansen and stars Ryan Gosling as Armstrong. Along with following the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, First Man will also explore the sacrifices and the cost—to Armstrong, Janet, their family and the nation—of one of the most dangerous and awe-inspiring events in history.

Unlike other films of this nature where the bulk of the storyline takes place in space with a sole focus on the actions of the astronauts, First Man will also give us an insight into the life of Janet, the fascinating female voice in this story.

As one of the unsung heroes of this moment in history, Janet’s story is one of resilience and grace in the face of an unimaginable family tragedy that changed her life forever.

Excitement around Janet’s story began when news broke that The Crown actress Claire Foy had been tapped to play the role of Janet Shearon Armstrong, Neil’s first wife. After all, if an actress of this calibre had signed onto the role, surely it was to be a character brimming with emotional depth, complexity and nuance.