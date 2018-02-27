"The movie that's so beautiful and uplifting, I can't wait to see it again with my mum."

I’ve finally found it.

In a world full of movies about brain-eating zombies and complicated superheroes, I’ve finally found a movie my mum is going to bloody love.

A film that’s so sweet and funny and quietly uplifting, I’m fully prepared to see it at the movies for a second time.

The movie is called Finding Your Feet and it’s a British romantic comedy about love, loss and friendship.

A story about losing it all and learning how to stand on your own two feet.

Finding Your Feet is the perfect movie to watch with your mum.

Finding Your Feet follows the story of ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton), who discovers her husband of 40 years (John Sessions) is having an affair with her best friend.

Sandra runs off to London where she seeks refuge at the home of her estranged, older sister Bif (Celia Imrie).

While Sandra is a snotty-nosed, conservative social climber, Bif is a free-thinking bohemian who takes dancing lessons with her rag tag gang of mates.