When We First Met is the Netflix romantic comedy we've all been waiting for.

I’ve always loved a romantic comedy.

I grew up on the greats – Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, Notting Hill and Serendipity.

I used to devour them. They were like comfort food for me, a tiny shot of happiness to remind me that sometimes – just sometimes – there’s a little magic in the world.

But then slowly rom-coms became a thing of the past.

They dwindled until they were almost extinct.

They were replaced with comedies that got their laughs from cheap fart and penis jokes (not that there’s anything wrong with that, I happen to love a good fart joke or two).

The kind of movies that are fun while you’re watching them, but have zero impact on your feels and the way you view the world.

I was starting to think I’d never stumble on another good rom-com, but then I found Netflix’s When We First Met.

And I have to say, it’s the rom-com we all desperately needed in our lives.

It stars Adam Devine (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Workaholics) as Noah, a 20-something hopeless romantic who feels a little bit lost.

Three years ago Noah met Avery at a Halloween party and they instantly clicked. They spent one perfect night together before it abruptly ended with a hug and Avery announcing that she was so happy to finally have a male friend.

Yep, he got majorly friend-zoned.

Fast forward three years and Noah is attending Avery’s engagement party. He realises that she could have been the love of his life – but he blew it.