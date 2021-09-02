'Hi, my name is Emily Vernem. I'm 25 and I'm looking for a best friend. Please apply.'

This article was originally published in The Lonely Girls Guide newsletter. You can subscribe, right here.

Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang.

Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins.

Alexa and Katie (yes I watched the entire series, don't judge me).

Cher and Dionne.

I, and I'm sure you as well, grew up believing in the value of having a best friend. A singular person who knows everything about your life, who talks to you every day, who knows all your secrets and who is your life partner.

Video via Mamamia

I do have to say that I'm very grateful for having extremely close friends who in certain ways are the best. I've broken them down into distinct categories:

The Cousin Besties

Grew up together, connected by blood, understands the intersection between culture, family, heritage, relationships, work and lifestyle like no one else.

You probably wouldn't be friends if you weren't related which just makes the links in this friendship unbreakable. (I also have a feeling that the cousin besties might just be an Indian thing, so if you can’t relate, I’m sorry).

The Sibling Besties

They just.. get it. You know what I mean.

The Circumstantial Besties

Came into your life through school or work or during that one university subject where neither of you had any idea what was going on, and they're here to stay.

You couldn't live life without them and they shaped you into the person you are today. The Circumstantial Bestie is also a collector's item; you'll pick up a few more along the way depending on your direction in life.