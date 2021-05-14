real life

Sign up to Mamamia's The Lonely Girls Guide newsletter here.

Every month, Mamamia's resident lonely girl Emily Vernem gives you a peek into the real life world of a single 20-something-year-old.

From terrible dating stories and opinions to simply trying to make sense of this world, The Lonely Girls Guide is that friend who checks up on you every now and then - to either make you feel better about yourself OR tell you that you've been doing something horribly wrong and it's time to change.

There's no in-between.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Why Is Everyone Freaking Out About The Curriculum?

The Quicky

The Viral 'Two Inch' Grief Theory

Mamamia Out Loud
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships