"I watched the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed for the sex and it was actually frightening."

The first official teaser for Fifty Shades Freed has been released and, oh goodness, I already know what I’m doing for Valentine’s Day 2018.

Yes, we’re all going to pretend we don’t want to see it, but as women, it is our duty – nay, our obligation – to take our boyfriends/girlfriends/mothers with us and laugh.

Watch the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed playing above to see all the action for yourself.

From this first teaser, we can discern a few things:

More kinky sex (obviously) A wedding (yes, pls) A holiday (ooo Jamie Dornan’s abs) A dark turn.

That all sounds completely unnecessary, but okay.

I thought it was important to pull apart the key moments from the trailer so we all know what to expect/can plan bathroom breaks/can gather a rough understanding of the storyline so when we see it, we can just focus on the sex:

Ana and Christian are genuinely getting married, even though they've been together for approximately no time at all.