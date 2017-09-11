"I watched the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed for the sex and it was actually frightening."

The first official teaser for Fifty Shades Freed has been released and, oh goodness, I already know what I’m doing for Valentine’s Day 2018.
Yes, we’re all going to pretend we don’t want to see it, but as women, it is our duty – nay, our obligation – to take our boyfriends/girlfriends/mothers with us and laugh.
Watch the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed playing above to see all the action for yourself.
From this first teaser, we can discern a few things:
- More kinky sex (obviously)
- A wedding (yes, pls)
- A holiday (ooo Jamie Dornan’s abs)
- A dark turn.
That all sounds completely unnecessary, but okay.
I thought it was important to pull apart the key moments from the trailer so we all know what to expect/can plan bathroom breaks/can gather a rough understanding of the storyline so when we see it, we can just focus on the sex:
Ana and Christian are genuinely getting married, even though they've been together for approximately no time at all.