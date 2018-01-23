Lisa Wilkinson has set the record straight on her reported 'feud' with Carrie Bickmore.

It took three days for rumours to start of a feud between Lisa Wilkinson, 58, and Carrie Bickmore, 37.

In October, Lisa Wilkinson had just quit the Today Show after a pay dispute and was set to join Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly and Pete Helliar at Channel’s 10 The Project. Lisa had just negotiated a monumental $2.3 million salary, it was a massive deal for closing the gender pay gap and Carrie Bickmore sent nothing but supportive, welcoming messages to her soon-to-be-colleague.

Yet, still the rumour mill persisted.

However, Lisa has officially set the record straight with no ifs, buts, or maybes.

Speaking to news.com.au she said that both her and Carrie thought the rumours were ridiculous.

“This is complete fiction. Carrie can’t believe it, I can’t believe it,” said Lisa.

“We refuse to engage in it, because it would only give it credibility and there is no truth to it. Carrie and I have been mates for years.

“We have a lot of close friends in common as well and for all of us it’s really disappointing that for some reason there’s a belief … that two strong women can’t work together and support each other and enjoy working together.”

LISTEN: If women are quitting their jobs in protest of equal pay – doesn’t that set us back in terms of closing the gender pay gap? Post continues after audio.



While Carrie hasn’t spoken directly about the issue, she’s publicly shown nothing but support for Lisa. When it was announced that she would be joining The Project, Carrie tweeted, “Welcome my lovely friend Lisa Wilkinson,” with an Instagram to match.

Welcome my lovely friend @Lisa_Wilkinson ???????? — Carrie Bickmore (@BickmoreCarrie) October 16, 2017

Finally returning to our screens since October of last year, Lisa will be joining The Project starting from this Sunday (28th of January), and we can’t wait.



LISTEN: In the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud, Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss everything from tennis to the new moon.

