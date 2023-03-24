It turns out some fertility apps have serious privacy flaws. Here's what you need to know.

Thousands of us use period apps to track our period or pregnancy.

However, a new study has found popular fertility apps have serious privacy flaws when it comes to how they use your personal data.

The study, published by UNSW, investigated 12 of Australia's most popular fertility apps and found they can have misleading privacy messages, hold your data for up to seven years after you stop using the app, and have inadequate 'de-identification measures', meaning your data could potentially be linked back to you.

"It's unacceptable that we have all these examples of fertility apps acting in untrustworthy ways with consumers' data," report author and faculty of law senior lecturer, Dr Katharine Kemp, told Mamamia.

The study also found apps can ask for unnecessary details about you, ranging from your education level, if you struggle to pay your bills or even if you feel safe at home.

"They don’t need those details to help you keep track of your fertility," said Dr Kemp.

"Some of them say they sell 'de-identified' data to other companies, so you hope it doesn’t end up in the hands of a drug company or [an] insurer who can link it back to the individual."

According to Dr Kemp, the most concerning finding was that apps can look "for ways to repurpose your data for profit".

This can include using it for research partnerships, using it for targeted business ad or selling it as de-identified data.

"Some of this could be used to exploit, disadvantage or humiliate the user in future," she said.

"Even when consumers aren't actively entering data in the apps, most of the companies watch and record what you do and use it for profiling purposes like what articles you read, what groups you join, what ads or links you click. They're not transparent about that."

So, what are the red flags to look out for when using fertility apps?

If you're looking to download an app to track your period or pregnancy, there's a number of red flags to look out for before you start entering in your details.

Dr Kemp suggests you should watch out for apps that ask for unnecessary information, have no privacy options or have a confusing privacy policy, which might mention their plans to use your data for 'research'.

You should also be aware that even if an app says they're "going to sell or share anonymised or de-identified data", it doesn't mean "it could never be linked back to you".

"You also can’t believe companies that say they 'never' sell your data. Some of them have been sued for 'accidentally' passing it on to Facebook and Google, and others say in the fine print that they can sell the whole database to another company as a business asset."