A feminist writer has described New Zealand's PM as "truly nothing to write home about".

A prominent feminist writer has gone after New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Like many others, Jocelynne Scutt – a famous feminist lawyer, writer and commentator – took issue with the PM’s interview on 60 Minutes, which has since been branded as “creepy” and “sexist”, according to The Guardian, because of some of the comments made by journalist Charles Wooley.

“I’ve met a lot of prime ministers in my time. But none so young, not too many so smart, and never one so attractive,” he told the 37-year-old politician at one stage of the interview.

But as offensive as his comments may have been, they pale in comparison to the ones made by Scutt, who claimed Ardern was "truly nothing to write home about".

In a Facebook post on Monday, Scutt wrote about the "ridiculousness" of telling "a woman in a prominent position that she is 'attractive'".

She should have stopped there. But the 70-year-old went on, and that's when things turned nasty. She continued to pitch in her own opinion on the PM's looks - right after she slammed Wooley for doing the same.

Jacinda Arden and her husband Clarke Gayford on 60 Minutes. Post continues below.

"Okay, she's alright but truly nothing to write home about - good smile, smiley eyes, lots and lots of teeth all of which look white, highly polished enamel... good! But would the journo look twice if she were not PM of somewhere, anywhere?" she asked.