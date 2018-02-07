A Facebook post shared a 'trick' for detecting breast cancer. It saved Jayne Dandy's life.

At 50, Jayne Dandy was feeling fit and healthy when a post on her Facebook timeline caught her eye. The post, shared by her Weight Watchers coach, had originally been written by Hayley Browning.

Browning had been diagnosed with breast cancer just three weeks earlier, and wanted to share a “little trick”.

“I could only feel the lump whilst lying down and it completely disappeared standing up,” the UK woman explained in her post. “Most websites tell you to check for lumps in the shower, but if I had followed this advice, the lump may have grown too large to be treatable.

“So, this is a callout to all women to check for lumps lying down, as well as standing up.”

That night, Dandy discovered a lump in her right breast. Her doctor told her that she had an aggressive form of cancer. Dandy went through a mastectomy and a course of chemotherapy.

She has recently been given the all-clear.

“I really think it was fate,” Dandy told The Sun.

“I am and will be eternally grateful to Hayley Browning for sharing her story on Facebook that fateful day.”

LISTEN: Kids’ entertainer Tina Harris opens up about surviving a battle with breast cancer, and how it affected her family time. Post continues after audio.



Dandy says she didn’t drink or smoke, was extremely active, and hadn’t felt unwell at all when she received the diagnosis.

“It’s a sobering thought to think that but for that one post, things could have ended up with a very different outcome for me.”

Meanwhile, Browning, who now works for Breast Cancer Care, says she was “overwhelmed with emotion” when Dandy contacted her.