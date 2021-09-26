Dear Feminism: I'm lost.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Dear Feminism,

I am a white, middle class, university educated feminist. Am I fighting for my fundamental human rights or the equal opportunity to participate in capitalism? I think I’ve lost my way.

In my life, and for many of the women I know, feminism and corporate success are inextricably linked.

I am inundated with blog posts by “boss ladies” and event invitations from female-focussed business groups.

I am told to “create, evolve, overcome” by The Female CEO.

My well-intentioned mother tells me that if I can’t find the fortitude to battle through day after day of deadlines and client meetings, I’m quite simply, “not a survivor”.

Despite my exhausted tone, she will proceed to congratulate me on a 70-hour work week and then segue into some chit chat about dieting.

I don’t know when, and I don’t know how, but I have changed.

I was seventeen when Julia Gillard delivered her historic takedown of Tony Abbott.

She opened my eyes and filled me with rage.

I was in my first year of law school at the ANU when I came face to face with the behemoth; a college of former private school students seemingly determined to popularise rape culture and annihilate all opposition to it.

After a night out, we would walk home via what was colloquially referred to as “Rape Oval” and we were nonchalantly informed about Rockspidering.

Rockspidering is the practice of knocking on a younger female resident’s door while she is sleeping and assaulting her on the basis that her unlocking of said door was an invitation. All for a good laugh of course. I was furious.

