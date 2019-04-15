On the weekend I went to a bodybuilding competition, and hated it. Until I met Taylah.

I arrive to a sight of rippled muscles, the pungent whiff of fake tan, a very energetic DJ and lots of yelling.
‘Left and tricep pose’
‘Back pose please ladies’
‘Number 89 to the front and side’
‘Aaaaand pose down’ (which was basically a pose-off)
***
Two weeks ago, I wrote a story about Natalie Joyce’s appearance at a bodybuilding competition. She looked incredible. But more importantly – she looked confident and happy.
After the humiliating and public affair her ex husband former deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce had with his staffer, I was totally here for Natalie taking back her power in whichever way she saw fit.
But I can’t say it eliminated all of my upwards nose turning at the sport of bodybuilding and fitness modelling.
I admitted this while on the phone to the NSW State President of iCompete Natural, the competition Natalie was a part of, and so he challenged me to come and see it in the flesh.
"Don’t judge it until you’re in it," he told me. "A lot of the women here have been through trauma or abusive relationships. This is something they can do just for them, and it makes them feel powerful. Many of them only come for one competition and then give it up," Rab Mehajer explained.
The next competition was being held at the Australian Fitness Show at Sydney’s ICC, which is basically a who’s who of everyone in the industry.
Top Comments
Her coach needs to be sacked. That is the worst approach to the show- especially given her history. I myself compete in this federation, have won 3 Australian titles, earned my Pro Card in the Fitness Model category and have NEVER had to dehydrate myself, starve myself, take shots of vodka or limit any type of food group EVER. This is a recipe for disaster physically and mentally.
Sorry but this is a very poor example of the preparation that can be done to peak for one of these shows. There a lot better coaches and healthier ways to prepare for these events. Unfortunately like many articles done about the Fitness Industry this has been published to the general population who will take this on as verbatim. This article is a prime example of why the industry gets a bad name. The coaches who take the time to educate themselves and coach using current scientific data are always behind the 8 ball because of publications like this.
Thank you for giving our sport a platform but next time PLEASE endeavour to either do some research first on comp prep or seek advice within the industry of reputable coaches to interview and publish.
I have competed in bodybuilding for three years now...this article is truthful to some extent, but written by someone who really doesn't understand.
Yes, there are horror stories of people who competed the 'wrong way' but if you have the knowledge and guidance of a coach who has your back and doesn't coach you just to make you win, then this is a very empowering sport. I absolutely love it, it has given me an identity and taught me so much about discipline, sacrifice and myself.
No, its not for everyone, it doesn't, but don't knock it until you completely understand it. And I'm more than happy to share my experiences 😊