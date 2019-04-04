Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce’s very public affair and subsequent baby with his former staffer Vikki Campion left Natalie’s life in tatters just over a year ago.

Natalie Joyce, 49, has stepped out on stage in a fitness modelling competition in Newcastle in the ultimate re-launch, and it is everything.

“This situation is devastating on many fronts,” Natalie Joyce said at the time to The Guardian.

“For my girls, who are affected by the family breakdown, and for me as a wife of 24 years, who placed my own career on hold to support Barnaby through his political life.

“Our family life has had to be shared during Barnaby’s political career and it was with trust that we let campaign and office staff into our homes and into our lives.

“Naturally we also feel deceived and hurt by the actions of Barnaby and the staff member involved,” she said.

The deceit was further rubbed in, in a paid Sunday Night interview by Joyce and Campion.

Joyce reluctantly admitted he had been having an affair "in the terminology of it," and blamed his infidelity mostly on the physical distance from his wife, who he shared four daughters with.