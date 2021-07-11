'The night when choosing to save dinner made me realise how overwhelmed I was as a mother.'

Working from home has created some challenges that I never anticipated as a mum. Since my son was born, the stress of trying to balance it all cropped up silently, undetected like a frog slowly boiling alive. And that stress finally bubbled over on one particular night.

It was a typical Thursday.

Our routine starts with my husband dropping our daughter off at my parents' while I prepare our son’s breakfast. After he’s fed, we go on our walk. When we get back home, he’ll have his snack while I make dinner. Then it’s milk before his nap.

That day, I decided to make a quick and easy soup while he was nibbling his Cheerios and sliced grapes. I call these "throw everything into a pot" days. So I chopped up a few zucchinis, carrots and onions, and threw some Italian sausage, canned tomatoes, chicken stock, and herbs and spices into a pot. I let it come to a boil and then I added some dried lentils and rice before turning the heat down to let it simmer.

Watch: Be a "good" mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

My son is finished his snack, and he’s whining for milk. So I grab his bottle, hold him close while I get comfortable on the couch. Ten minutes later, he’s dozed off. I know I need to wait at least five minutes for him to reach deep sleep. That’s when I can do the stealthy mum manoeuvre where I carry him swiftly to his crib without waking him up.

As I wait the five minutes, I can hear my pot of soup boiling over. The steam pushes the lid up and it falls back down. Again and again, the lid goes up and down.

Thump, thump, thump...

I can feel my anxiety levels skyrocket with every thump the lid makes. He’s still asleep. He can’t hear it.

But then I hear the soup start to bubble over, spewing out of the pot and onto the stove. The sizzling sound makes my heart pound faster and faster.

Should I stay, or should I go?

It’s only been a minute. I wonder if I could put him in his crib now and go check on the soup?

Or do I wait the next four minutes and risk burning our family dinner?

Panicked thoughts race through my mind as I contemplate what to do.