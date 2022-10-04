"It was heartbreaking to see her walk away." The 5 biggest bombshells from the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion.

This evening, we watched the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion, and it was... completely unexpected.

For the entire season, there has been a lot of drama that's been brought to the table. From an alleged cheating scandal all the way to a fake farm.

And tonight, every farmer answered all the questions we wanted to know about their partners, including whether they're still together or not. While no one believed this reunion would be smooth sailing, it certainly got rocky quite a few times.

Here are the biggest bombshells to come out of the reunion.

Farmer Harry and Tess says he's "doing all the compromising" and is moving up to the Gold Coast.

During this season of Farmer Wants A Wife, Farmer Harry was set on meeting a girl who would eventually come and live with him on his farm in Kyabram, Victoria. However, he just so happened to fall for Tess, who is not only from Queensland but was intent on staying there for one more year to finish her psychology studies.