An cross-farm affair and a massive spoiler: All the gossip about Farmer Wants A Wife in one place.

Farmer Wants A Wife has been the gift that keeps on giving for over a decade.

This season, the reality show follows five farmers on their quest for love – but whether they will actually be able to find it is the real question we're all asking.

This year farmers include Farmer Will, 26, from Berriwillock, Victoria; Farmer Paige (the first female farmer on the show), 27, from Cassilis, NSW; Farmer Ben, 27, from Wingham, NSW; Farmer Benjamin, 33, from Guyra, NSW; and Farmer Harry, 23, from Kyabram, Victoria.

As it so happens, the season is already knee-deep in drama, but the tea is definitely brewing.

Here's all the gossip you need to know from Farmer Wants A Wife 2022.

Farmer Benjamin kisses two girls and breaks three hearts in the process.

During one episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Farmer Benjamin gets himself into a bit of a pickle after kissing two of the contestants, Erin and Lyndsay.... but he was also keen on Hannah who was yet to get a smooch from the farmer.

After deciding to come clean to all three of them about his escapades, none of the ladies took the news well, and felt used and rejected.

