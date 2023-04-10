Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: The entire season is based around... twins??

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

Men in plaid shirts are talking about how nice love is, while dramatic music plays and there are approximately 30 establishing shots featuring sunrises.

Because it's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for all of us watching at home and/or hopefully at least one or two of these dudes.

Sam Armytage explains that these men and their shirts are looking for one thing: a lifelong romance. To prove this is an actual possibility, the show insists it has helped set up nine ACTUAL marriages.

Not fake ones like those other silly reality shows!

The bar is on the floor but also IS IT REALLY, SAM? IS IT REALLY?

Lizzo plays as the women arrive in the country to talk s**t about city men and fantasise about their future children wearing gumboots.

I wouldn't mind if the whole episode was just this.

But then the men walk in, and it's giving boyband.

Feeling deeply sorry for the man on the left, who is already being given the Louis Tomlinson treatment