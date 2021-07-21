A 'fake' farmer and a rumoured pregnancy scandal: All the Farmer Wants A Wife gossip in one place.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

It's official.

Farmer Wants A Wife has even more behind-the-scenes gossip than Married At First Sight.

Yes, it seems the reality show that led to nine marriages and 23 babies is not quite so wholesome after all.

Watch the trailer for the Farmer Wants A Wife finale below. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel Seven.

As the series wraps up for another year, we decided to round up the juiciest behind-the-scenes gossip from the show.

From a rumoured secret girlfriend to a pregnancy scandal, here's what we discovered.

An unexpected pregnancy scandal.

Well, this is... unexpected.

On Tuesday, The Wash reported that they received "multiple messages from various (reliable) sources" claiming that a contestant had "hooked up" with another farmer behind her farmer's back during the group camping trip.

"They continued secretly seeing each other throughout the rest of filming," the entertainment website shared.

"She is apparently 'now pregnant with his child' and he 'has made it clear he wants nothing to do with the baby and ghosted her.'"

Goodness.

The publication added that a number of people "connected to the show" have spoken out about the apparent pregnancy scandal.