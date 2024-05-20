Who ends up together on Farmer Wants a Wife? All your finale spoilers in one place.

As Farmer Wants A Wife hits the home stretch, for many of the winning couples, the writing is on the wall... and all over the internet.

There's plenty of talk online around who each Farmer picks — and whether the couples went the distance.

Between Farmer Dean and Tom who left the show after finding love early, to ol' rogue Bert leaving alone, to the remaining men, Farmer Joe, Dustin, and Todd who have to choose from their final ladies, we've got all your spoilers covered.

Farmer Bert.

Farmer Bert was an early fan favourite with hopes high that he would find his special lady among his picks: Karli, Caitlin, April, Lauren and Caity. However, things took a turn when frontrunner Karli and April clashed in the first episode, prompting Bert to send April home and grow concerned Karli was too caught up in the drama.

In the end, Farmer Bert invoked the Honey Badger's mantra: he chose nobody.

But did Bert stay single for long? According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, after ejecting himself from the show, Bert began secretly dating his finalist Lauren, who also chose to leave the show early. Twins!

Apparently, Bert didn't have a problem with the choice of women, he left because he didn't enjoy the filming experience. "Channel Seven viewers are set to riot as they will see through his decision to leave the show," the insider says. "He just wanted out."

Lauren McNeil and Farmer Bert. Image: Seven.