Which Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 couples are still together?

Australia's most successful dating show has officially kicked off, and no, we're not talking about The Bachelor.

It's Farmer Wants A Wife of course! This year, viewers were introduced to Farmer Dean, Farmer Tom, Farmer Dustin, Farmer Joe and Farmer Bert.

While season 14 has only been on air for just over three weeks, we can't wait to find out which Farmer Wants A Wife couples are still together for 2024.

Watch: Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 Trailer. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 7.

If you don't mind a spoiler (or two), then keep reading, because here's what we know about the couples from this year.

Who does Farmer Dean end up with?