A cheating scandal and a missing farmer: Everything we know about Farmer Wants a Wife 2020.

Farmer Wants A Wife is back after four years, and as far as TV dating show success rates go, 9 marriages and 20 Aussie babies born is, well, suspiciously good.

Could this mean we're in for a drama-free, wholesome show where contestants are out to really find love?

Well, no.

It looks like this season may bump up the drama just a tad which, on the bright side, means we have very important gossip and rumours to talk about.

From a shock, Blake-Garvey style ending to a farmer wanting to leave early, here's everything we can expect from this season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

A Blake-Garvey style dumping

It looks like one of our five farmers will take a page out of The Bachelor handbook and pull a brutal dumping on the show's winner to return to his runner up. At this point, honestly, it's a mystery this doesn't happen more often.

An alleged insider shared the spoiler during an interview with Melbourne's Fox FM hosts, Fifi, Fev & Byron last month.

"My friend is on Farmer Wants a Wife. I know that she ends up with the guy. He ends up cheating on her at the end - and then he ends up going to the other girl that he didn't choose!" they said.

"Such good dirt. Such a good secret! I've never wanted to watch it more!" Fifi responded.

If this sounds all too familiar, it's because former Bachelor Blake Garvey pulled the same stunt in 2014 when he split with Sam Frost to date his third-place contestant Louise Pillidge.

At this stage, the identity of the farmer remains a mystery. But we'll start taking bets now, thank you.