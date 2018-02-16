The high-profile "feuds" between Hollywood co-stars that have been ignored.

This week, the entertainment realm has been dominated by two names: Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Because if there’s one thing celeb watchers love more than a Hollywood breakup, it’s a “cat fight”.

So when Cattrall, 61, suddenly unloaded on her former Sex And The City co-star, calling her “cruel” and accusing her of trying to restore her “‘nice girl’ persona”, the gossip sites gobbled it up.

Cattrall, who is grieving the death of her younger brother, was livid after receiving condolences from Parker, 52.

“You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy,” she wrote on Instagram.

Such public disparaging from a celebrity is breathtakingly rare. So of course, this is an incident worthy of covering. But it’s the way it’s been covered that is so tiresome.

Just like clockwork, that sexist trope came trotting out: "Claws out". Thrusting, yet again, that idea that professional women are hysterical and bitchy and scheming and cliquey. Haven’t you heard? Being ‘difficult’ is in our nature! We have hormones! Periods!

For years now, Parker and Cattrall’s fractured relationship has been splashed all over the tabloids. (More on that here.)

And there is something troubling about the incessant fascination with female "feuds".

Listen: We unpack the obsession with the SJP and Kim Cattrall clash. Post continues below.

