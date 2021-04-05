"Our husbands laugh about it": 13 celebrities and their famous doppelgangers.

Was it Amy Adams who starred in The Wedding Crashers? Or was it Isla Fisher? Pretty sure it was Amy Adams. Or was it actually Isla Fisher? Just kidding, I have no idea. For some reason - presumably because they LOOK LIKE THE EXACT SAME PERSON - I always get them mixed up.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

And it's not just Amy Adams and Isla Fisher who look like they were born from the same womb. Ohhhh no. There's actually quite a few celebs who look really eerily similar. While some have the same hair or eyes, others have the exact same facial features/entire face (we're looking at your Leighton Meester and Rachel Bilson).

Cause we all can't get enough of a good list (we know you love 'em. Seen you havin' a scroll), we thought it would be fun to round up some of our favourite celebrities who could pass as identical twins.

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher.

Is it the hair? The lips? The beautiful bone structure? Hard to say. Even with different coloured eyes, Amy Adams and Isla Fisher are most definitely the same person, and we don't care what you say.

And it's not just us seeing doubles. Fisher and Adams are so similar looking that they were both cast in Nocturnal Animals to play different versions of the same character.

The actresses have also admitted that they are regularly mistaken for each other. In fact, in a recent interview with The Project, Fisher said she finds the constant mix-ups to be pretty funny.

"We laugh about it because Amy has blue eyes and I've got brown, our husbands have laughed about it, too," she said.

"I haven't had it for a while, but I think I've been inside my house in COVID for a year," she joked.

Thandie Newton and Zoe Saldana.

Ever get Thandie Newton and Zeo Saldana mixed up? Same. But don't worry - apparently everyone does. Even other celebs.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Newton told a story about how Victoria Beckham once had an entire conversation with her at a SoulCycle class thinking she was Saldana. Eek!

How. Very. Awkward.

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel.

Oh, these guys. While Katy Perry may be a total hair chameleon (she's been rocking a platinum 'do as of recent), when she had Zooey Deschanel's signature style (long dark locks and bangs), the resemblance was *uncanny*.

In fact, Perry and Deschanel recently did an Instagram Live together, where Perry admitted that she used to pretend to be Zooey Deschanel before she was famous. Cute!

"I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world," she said.

"In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you. But I have to admit something to you. When I first got to LA, I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club."

Too. Good.

Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland.

Those big hazel eyes have us seeing doubles!

When you type the words 'Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland' into Google, one of the first things to pop up is: 'are Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland related'. But while they do look incredibly similar, they're surprisingly not related.

"She came up to me and said she gets called me all the time too," Hyland told Instyle.

"She said that sometimes she pretends she’s me because it makes her feel young. I asked if I could pretend to be her next time somebody asks me if I’m her, and she said OK."

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard.

I'm sorry, but we're not going to sit here and pretend Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard are two different people. Have you... seen them?

While they're both highly acclaimed for their roles in dramas and action flicks alike, we're just over here waiting for someone to hurry up and cast them in a movie as sisters. Like, c'mon! Missed opportunity.

Mick Jagger and Harry Styles.

Quick question: Can you be reincarnated before you die? Cause something's going down here.

Even though they're nearly 51 years apart, the likeness between Mick Jagger and Harry Styles is scary AF. From the pouty lips to the shaggy hair and jazzy stage outfits, we feel like there's a plot twist coming where we find out that Style is actually Jagger's son. Soon. Soon.

Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence.

Is it just us, does Bella Hadid look more like Jennifer Lawrence than her own sister Gigi? You might not notice it right away, but once you do it's hard not to see it, y'know?

In an interview with Seventeen, Hadid said, "I never saw it, but there are some photos that it's really weird, and we look very similar. People say it all the time. I'll walk onto set and five people will say, 'You know who you look like?' and I'm like, 'Jennifer Lawrence?' then they'll say, 'How'd you know I was going to say that?' and I'll go, 'Because I hear it five times a day.'"

Julie Bowen and Elizabeth Banks.

With their blonde hair and big smiles and similar facial features, we seriously struggle to tell Julie Bowen and Elizabeth Banks apart. They've even shared time together on screen, with Banks once guest starring on Modern Family.

Someone pls confirm they're long lost sisters IRL. Thanks.

Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice.

Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev, are two other celebs who we can hardly tell apart. While they're both well-known to fans of teen TV (Justice was in the Nickelodeon show Victorious, and Dobrev in The Vampire Diaries), they also have some really similar stuff going on in the gene pool - with identical facial structures and smiles.

Once you look at an image of them side-by-side, it's insane.

Will Ferrell and Chad Smith.

Were you aware that the drummer for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers looks like Will Ferrell's twin brother? No? HOW CRAZY IS THE RESEMBLANCE?!

The pair appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing the exact same outfit where they performed an epic drum-off, which was intended to unmask the drumming 'imposte'. So good.

Leighton Meester and Rachel Bilson.

The O.C. actress Rachel Bilson and Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester were both huge teen stars around the same time, and they look pretty identical to boot. Don't you think? We always get 'em confused. We can't tell if it's their brown eyes, dark hair, or their almost identical bone structure...

Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie.

Jaime Pressly may have been kicking around the red carpet longer than Margot Robbie, but my golly - you could easily mistake one for the other.

In case you missed it, the My Name Is Earl star looks really freaking similar to Robbie, with a similar shaped face and jawline, blue eyes and blonde hair.

Fans even started questioning if they *actually* were the same person, but rumours were shot down when the two famous actresses finally met each other. (P.S. they looked like they were just as shocked at their resemblance as everyone else). What a ride.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem.

This... is the same person. And please don't even try to convince us otherwise. From the rugged good looks to snapping up roles as evil characters on screen, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem are *identical*.

