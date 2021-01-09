A jarring photo and a rumoured dig at Bella Hadid: Why everyone's talking about The Weeknd.

On March 20, 2020, The Weeknd released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, After Hours.

It was the mark of a new era for the 30-year-old singer. An era that involved a brand new character.

Since After Hours was released, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has been seen wearing disturbing makeup at his public appearances.

At the Video Music Awards in August, the singer appeared battered and bruised, sporting a cut lip and two black eyes. The singer also wore similar makeup for his Saturday Night Live performance in March.

The Weeknd at the Video Music Awards in August 2020. Image: Getty.

Then, at the American Music Awards in November, The Weeknd's "injuries" escalated even further.

During the awards show, the 30-year-old performed two singles from his new album, 'Save Your Tears' and 'In Your Eyes', while wearing full facial bandages.

The Weeknd at the American Music Awards in November 2020. Image: Getty.