'Like Belle Gibson, I faked having cancer.'

This story was told to Shona Hendley. Names have been changed and some specific details have been omitted for anonymity. The feature image used is a stock image.

Like Belle Gibson, I too faked a cancer diagnosis.

I lied to my family and friends, and I even lied to myself.

It was over ten years ago now, but I still carry with me an enormous sense of guilt about what I did.

I also feel sad for myself back then because I was sick, just in a different way. I was in such in a poor place mentally. I wasn’t me.

Looking back on it, and telling you, makes me feel nauseous. There’s a sinking feeling; my blood feels like it’s draining from my body. But more than anything I feel heartbroken that I felt this was my only option. The only way to make me feel loved.

I want to explicitly state that I am in no way trying to defend my choices; I know what I did was completely wrong. More than wrong. It was incomprehensible for so many reasons.

With the power and healing nature of time, therapy and maturing I can see that. But then, aged 22, I couldn’t.