From brightening to plumping: The 7 face masks Leigh Campbell is using in lockdown.

I live in Sydney and as you might know, we are in lockdown.

Actually, there are lockdowns in place in a fair few locations around Australia. But not Melbourne. And to Melbourne I must say: I really am sorry, because when you guys were in lockdown and we weren't I thought I knew how it felt, but really I didn't.

Now I do.

Watch: The horoscopes and self-care. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And with that apology comes a list of face masks I love. Because when the external world is all topsy turvy and the only thing you can really control is your immediate environment, I like to mask.

It makes me feel like I’m in control, like I’m doing something productive.

So if you’re in lockdown - and even if you aren't - how about we all whack a face mask on this week and take 15 minutes out for ourselves in the name of self care, okay?