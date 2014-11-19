11 things no one ever tells you about exercise.

It makes us fitter, faster, healthier, happier. It improves our confidence, our immunity, our balance and our energy levels.

Yeah, exercise is amazing. But there are also some things about it that can be a bit shit.

Here are the things that no one ever tells you about exercise…

1. You really don’t have to do any running

Running is always held up as the best kind of workout you can possibly do. And yeah, it is an awesome form of building up cardio fitness… but some people just find it really boring and painful.

If you are one of these people, don’t feel guilty – there are PLENTY of other ways that you can build up fitness. Pick a form of working out that you’ll actually enjoy, as you’re far more likely to stick with it. It’s far more worthy that any other workout that society has deemed to be the pinnacle of excellence.

Nat, going for a run.

2. You need to be really careful with your choice of workout tights

Workout tights are one of the most prevalent issues facing women’s fashion today – largely because they are often completely see-through when you bend over. And this is a very common occurrence when you’re exercising (squats, anyone?).

I have now established a routine of checking tights when I try them on – I just bend over and check out my own butt in the mirror. It’s super attractive, and yes boys, I am accepting boyfriend applications.

BONUS NOTE: Every single pair of undies you choose will ride up your butt while you are doing a vigarious workout. Doesn’t matter what size, style or shape they are. You may find it better to go without undies at all. JUST BE CAREFUL WITH THOSE TIGHTS.

3. You will be hungry all the time

The more energy you burn, the more your body will want to replace it with foods. And this is helpful, because food is fuel and will help to make your body feel all good and stuff.

HOWEVER, don’t believe those people that are all like, “the more healthy food you eat, the more healthy food you’ll crave!” No. All I want to eat is Tim Tams – and somehow my brain thinks I’ve earned six packets just by doing one Zumba class.

This is all I want after a workout.

4. You have to wash EVERYTHING all the damn time

Most of us can get away with wearing a shirt or a dress a few times before it needs to go into the wash. Jackets and denim are even lower on the washing spectrum and can get away with hanging out in your wardrobe for ages without seeing the inside of the washing machine.

Workout clothes? Not so much. They generally get one wash before they get thrown into the washing pile. The sweat, the smell… it’s bad. Also, they have to be kept away from your regular dirty clothes, because the sweat and the damp and the mildew can just turn everything a bit pear-shaped. You have been warned.

5. … Even your gym bag and your yoga mat

Apparently they carry shitloads of bacteria from all those sweaty clothes and dirty gym shoes that you’ve been wearing and carrying around. Each of them need a wipe-down once per week. I know, you’re probably so happy to know this – after all, everyone wants to spend more of their time cleaning…

6. You will have to spend a small fortune on large amounts of dry shampoo, deodorant and face wipes

This is especially true if you’re one of those people who works out during your lunch hour at work.

7. You might poop yourself

Runner’s diarrhoea is a thing. And it can happen to anyone, even if you’re not running a marathon – something to do with your leg muscles working really hard and drawing blood away from your intestines.