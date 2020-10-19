TRIED & TESTED: "I tried at-home dermarolling to see if it's really worth the hype."

Last year when we could live normally, pandemic-free, one of my close friends posted a video on Snapchat. Her face was red raw and it was covered with all these teeny tiny little dots. While she was talking about her treatment, her face literally looked like it had its own pulse.

Yep, she suckered me in - I was seriously intrigued to understand what she had done, why she had done it, and what results were to come out of this kind of skin treatment. This was my first meeting with the term ‘skin needling’.

Watch: How to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

A week passed and WOWZA, my friend's face was absolutely GLOWING. It looked so plump, juicy, rejuvenated and smooth. My first reaction was all like, baby girl you look simply amazeballs. It was then followed by me internally screaming: I NEED THIS IN MY LIFE.

So, I did some research about in-clinic skin needling and weighed up the pros and cons. While you’d probably need to have a series of treatments, it looks like results appear in a reasonable timeframe and are fairly long-lasting.

However, it's a pretty exxy treatment (depending on where you go). Also, there’s the aftermath of looking like a shining red beacon for days, where you’re too scared to step foot outside your house even to grab the mail.

It got me thinking, is there any way to get the same result in a less invasive way? Logically, no. It’s the old school saying, ‘beauty is pain’. But there are definitely other options out there for people looking for lower downtime and for those working within a budget.

My research led me to something called ‘at-home dermarolling’ and I was officially intrigued.

What is at-home dermarolling?

I spent countless nights researching the handheld dermarolling tools - including what it does, how it works and what benefits it has on the skin.