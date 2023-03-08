Eunice was just 9 when she was married off to a 22-year-old man. Here's what her life looked like.

Mamamia's Extraordinary Stories series deep dives into the kind of tales you will keep thinking about long after you've read them. From unexplained mysteries to moments that have changed history, Extraordinary Stories will take you down the rabbit hole and make you never want to leave.

In 1937, Eunice Winstead and Charlie Johns married in Sneedville, Tennessee.

Both families had no qualms about the marriage, saying Eunice and Charlie loved one another.

But for the Tennessee community, there was utter outrage - because at the time, Eunice was only nine years old, and Charlie was 22.

Charlie falsified his now-wife's age in order to get a marriage license. At the time, there was no minimum marriage age in Tennessee and minors did not need parental permission - meaning the marriage was entirely legal then. But morally it was horrific. And the laws would soon reflect that.

On the morning of their marriage, Eunice had told her dad that she was headed up the road to her married sister's house to get a doll that Charlie had given to her the previous Christmas.

Instead, she met up with Charlie and the two walked several miles to ask a reverend to marry them. He lied on their marriage application - Eunice referred to as 18 years old rather than just nine.

After the ceremony was completed, Eunice stopped at her sister's to pick up the doll and then went home.

