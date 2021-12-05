Last week, Jennifer and James' son allegedly carried out a school shooting. They've been charged over it.

This post deals with school shootings and could be triggering for some readers.

Just like the millions of eager shoppers across the globe, Jennifer and James Crumbley went to their local shopping precinct for the Black Friday sales last month.

But unlike most parents, the Crumbleys decided to purchase a gun for their 15-year-old son.

Only days later was their son, Ethan Crumbley, charged with murder and terrorism for enacting a school shooting, injuring seven people and killing four students.

Watch: Gun culture in America compared to Australia. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Jennifer and James Crumbley have now been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

It is not unprecedented but is still incredibly rare for a parent/guardian to be charged in relation to their child's crimes in the US.

Here's everything we know about the case.

The school shooting at Oxford High School, Michigan.

It was lunchtime on November 30, 2021 at Oxford High School in the US state of Michigan when Ethan Crumbley emerged from the boys' bathroom brandishing a gun that was previously in his backpack.

He began roaming the halls and allegedly shooting randomly at students with no specific targets.

When police arrived at the school, after being flooded with more than 100 calls to 911 dispatchers, they arrested Ethan in a hallway.

He put his hands in the air as the police approached, the Oakland County Sheriff said.

Ethan was carrying seven additional rounds of ammo when he surrendered.

The charges against Ethan Crumbley.

Image: AAP.