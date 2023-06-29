'I've wanted this for years.' Love Island Australia's Erin Barnett on getting a hysterectomy at age 28.

Love Island Australia's Erin Barnett has announced she can no longer have children after undergoing a full hysterectomy at age 28.

This week, the content creator and former contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! told her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers about her decision to have the surgery after "years" of wanting it.

"TODAY I HAD MY HYSTERECTOMY!" she wrote in an Instagram post.

"I went in around 9am and have been in my room since 1pm. Surgery went really well!

"We did have some trouble getting my pain under control in recovery, but we got there in the end."

She added: "I’ve wanted this for years and I’m so overwhelmed with emotions now it’s happened."

Erin continued by saying that she "never gave up advocating for myself and my body".

"Please remember, we are all amazing with or without kids. Having children does not define you. Do whatever makes you happy and healthy," she said.