Former Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton went from a life of luxury to losing every cent.

She was once one of the world’s most recognisable Victoria’s Secret Angels and a regular on the celebrity social scene – living a life of luxury most would envy.

Now, Erin Heatherton, 30, is virtually penniless, with little more than $1000 in her bank account, and approximately $709,350 AUD in debt.

So how did the supermodel lose almost everything? How did she slowly move from being a familiar face on the international stage to fighting a number of private, and expensive, battles?

Heatherton is known for making a stand against Victoria’s Secret’s unrealistic body standards, famously quitting her contract with the company after they allegedly told her to lose weight in 2013.

“My last two Victoria’s Secret shows, I was told I had to lose weight,” she told TIME’s Motto in 2016.

"I was really depressed because I was working so hard and I felt like my body was resisting me. And I got to a point where one night I got home from a workout and I remember staring at my food and thinking maybe I should just not eat."

“I realised I couldn’t go out into the world—parading my body and myself in front of all these women who look up to me—and tell them that this is easy and simple and everyone can do this,” she explained.

This year, she reflected further on her decision to hang up her angel wings for the sake of her body image in a candid Instagram post, in which she donned a top emblazoned "empowered by failure".