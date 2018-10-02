Mamamia
movies
Surprise cameos and real life house swapping: 10 things you didn't know about The Holiday.
Chelsea McLaughlin
movies
The new Cats movie is deliciously wonderful and frankly if you think otherwise you've missed the point.
Laura Brodnik
movies
Just 18 facts you might not know about Love Actually, even if you've watched it 200 times.
Chelsea McLaughlin
movies
A definitive list of the 10 best Christmas movies of all time.
Helen Vnuk
movies
8 of the cheekiest adult jokes in children's films, from Shrek to Happy Feet.
Lee Price
movies
The 12 very best documentaries of 2019.
Jessie Stephens
movies
Just 9 questions we have about Netflix's gloriously bad A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.
Chelsea McLaughlin
movies
"See this movie with an open mind": Imogen Poots on the psychological horror of Black Christmas.
Laura Brodnik
movies
A definitive ranking of Netflix's Christmas movies from bad to... so bad they're good.
movies
Marriage Story is Netflix's most devastating movie, and yet it's completely unmissable.
movies
37 years ago, Henry Thomas played Elliott in E.T. This is what his life looks like now.
movies
Just 10 questions we have about Netflix's wonderfully bad The Knight Before Christmas.
movies
5 important life lessons you can only learn from The Addams Family.
movies
Flying cars and climate change: What Blade Runner got right (and wrong) about life in 2019.
movies
The original Charlie's Angels film was pretty problematic, and we need to talk about it.
movies
Just 9 questions we have about Netflix's very complicated Christmas movie, Let It Snow.
movies
"I expected to hate the new Charlie's Angels, now I'm emotionally shaken by how good it was."
movies
A serial killer reference and a Justin Theroux cameo: 9 details you might have missed in Joker.
movies
Netflix's new Christmas movie Let It Snow is low key the Love Actually of 2019.
movies
"I thought Last Christmas would be just another festive film. Then came the twist."
movies
Last Christmas director Paul Feig: "The problem with female-led films is they all become unicorns."
movies
Just all the best Christmas movies coming to Netflix and Stan this holiday season.
movies
Just 7 questions we have about Netflix's confusing 'Christmas movie' Holiday in the Wild.
movies
"It feels so hurtful": The true story behind the unmissable new movie Brittany Runs a Marathon.
movies
Where are they now? The cast of Hocus Pocus, 25 years later.
movies
Netflix just announced The Princess Switch sequel and it'll feature three Vanessa Hudgens.
movies
The eight most terrifying horror movies to watch on Netflix and Stan this Halloween.
movies
When Alex woke from a coma, his twin brother told him about their perfect childhood. It was a lie.
celebrity
Excuse me, I just have to talk about Adam Driver for five minutes.
reality tv
From The Bachelor to MAFS: A definitive ranking of the top six reality TV moments of 2019.
tv
Just the 7 best documentaries you can watch on Netflix right now.
tv
A definitive ranking of the 20 unforgettable TV shows that defined the decade for women.
movies
Flying cars and climate change: What Blade Runner got right (and wrong) about life in 2019.
tv
Dumbo and Peter Pan: The Disney movies that have received a 'warning' on Disney Plus.
tv
GET EXCITED: All the unmissable TV shows and movies streaming on Disney Plus Australia right now.
tv
The four new unmissable Australian productions you can watch on Stan this Summer.
movies
A serial killer reference and a Justin Theroux cameo: 9 details you might have missed in Joker.
movies
Last Christmas director Paul Feig: "The problem with female-led films is they all become unicorns."
movies
Just all the best Christmas movies coming to Netflix and Stan this holiday season.
celebrity
In 2008, Robert Pattinson starred in Twilight. Since then, he's been trolling precisely all of us.
tv
Morning Wars and Dickinson: The best TV shows coming to new streaming service Apple TV Plus.
movies
The eight most terrifying horror movies to watch on Netflix and Stan this Halloween.
tv
A definitive ranking of all the Modern Love episodes, based on how much they'll make you cry.
movies
The Knight Before Christmas is the gloriously cheesy Netflix movie everyone will be watching.
movies
The curse of the Joker: The downside of playing the world's most infamous villain.
celebrity
The Veronicas are spilling all the tea about what happened on that goddamn plane.
movies
Abominable is the awe-inspiring new movie families will want to see these school holidays.
tv
The seven weirdest storylines from Friends that we will never, ever forget.
movies
The Knight Before Christmas is the gloriously cheesy Netflix movie everyone will be watching.
Jessica Staveley
movies
Renee Zellweger's performance in Judy is the final nail in Hollywood’s coffin.
Laura Brodnik
movies
The curse of the Joker: The downside of playing the world's most infamous villain.
Jessica Staveley
movies
Five good reasons to go and see Hustlers. And two not-so-good ones.
Holly Wainwright
movies
"The worst three minutes of my life": The story you need to hear before you see Ride Like A Girl.
Laura Brodnik
movies
"Brad Pitt doesn't think he should win an Oscar for Ad Astra and after seeing it, I agree."
Laura Brodnik
movies
Abominable is the awe-inspiring new movie families will want to see these school holidays.
Laura Brodnik
movies
The little-known tragic real lives of the Mary Poppins cast.
Nama Winston
movies
Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery played a young widow. Then her fiancé died age 34.
Helen Vnuk
movies
"I watched the new Downton Abbey movie and yes, fans should emotionally prepare themselves."
Laura Brodnik
movies
'As soon as I finished watching The Farewell, I knew I wanted to re-watch it with my mum.'
Jessica Wang
movies
"I went behind-the-scenes of the new Dora the Explorer movie and it's not the story anyone was expecting."
Laura Brodnik
movies
Severe burns and alleged groping: 8 scandals that plagued the cast of The Wizard of Oz.
Shona Hendley
movies
Revenge, drugs and strippers: The wild, true story behind JLo's upcoming film, Hustlers.
Nama Winston
movies
Who is Adam Demos? Everything we know about the 'Falling Inn Love' Australian actor.
Billi Fitzsimons
movies
Somehow, it's been 19 years since 'Bring It On'. Here's where the cast are now.
Amy Clark
movies
YES PLEASE: Netflix's Falling Inn Love is basically a New Zealand version of The Holiday.
Jessica Wang
movies
Literally everything new coming to Netflix Australia in September 2019.
Billi Fitzsimons
movies
From Christina Ricci to Carol Kane: Where the actors from 90s gem Addams Family Values are now.
Bella Fowler
movies
An assassination attempt and carved foreheads: What happened to the women of the Manson Family.
Jessica Staveley
movies
From Sharon Tate to Charles Manson: The real faces behind Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Bella Fowler
movies
Your handy guide to exactly what is real and what is not in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
Chelsea McLaughlin
movies
Everything we know about the very important To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequels.
Jessica Wang
movies
22 years after they invented Post-It notes, this is where the Romy and Michele cast are now.
Nama Winston