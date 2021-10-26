In 1993, Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun. His death haunted the cast and crew for years.

The accidental death of actor Brandon Lee has regained notoriety this week, following the similarly tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Hutchins died after being hit in the chest when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, that unexpectedly contained a live round, while rehearsing a scene. Baldwin had been told it was a 'cold gun', an industry term meaning a weapon is not loaded with ammunition, including blanks.

Hollywood is now grappling with gun safety, but it's not the first time.

Brandon Lee, the 28-year-old actor and son of martial artist Bruce Lee, was killed in 1993 after a co-star fired a prop gun that contained a real bullet while filming The Crow.

Lee was filming the scene where his character, Eric, is shot by Michael Massee's character Funboy.

Before the scene, Massee believed the prop gun he was handed was loaded with blanks. Unbeknown to the crew or Massee, the tip of a dummy cartridge had become lodged in the barrel of the prop gun weeks before.

When Massee fired, it hit Lee in the abdomen with virtually the same force as a live round. He was rushed to hospital and underwent six hours of surgery, but was eventually pronounced dead.

His death rocked his family, the industry and the world more broadly.

Massee, who died in 2016 from stomach cancer, was left traumatised by the incident. He moved back to New York and took a year off from acting.

"What happened to Brandon was a tragic accident. It's something I'm going to live with. It took me the time it took to be able to not so much put it in perspective, but to be able to move on with my life," he told Extra TV in 2005.

"We've all experienced tragedies in our lives and we all find our way through them to get to the other side to be able to go on, because if not you wouldn't be able to go on with life.