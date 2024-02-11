5 anti-Valentine's Day movies for anyone who's officially done with romance.

For some, February 14 brings with it an opportunity to shower your beloved with love, affection, chocolates and flowers.

For others, Valentine's Day is an event on the calendar best skipped entirely. But in the age of social media, viral campaigns and in-your-face advertising, it can be almost impossible to avoid, nudging and reminding you at every turn.

Sure, there's the whole 'Galentine's Day' thing, where a group of girlfriends get together to celebrate (rather than wallow in) their singledom. But that's... still a bit saccharine for some (ahem, us).

Which is why, if you'd prefer to stick a fork in your eye than cover everything in love hearts and roses, we suggest switching on one of these decidedly un-romantic films that'll make you forget about passion, entanglements, secret admirers, love... and everything in between.

Enter: five of the best anti-romance films to watch this Valentine's Day. You are so very welcome.

Fresh.